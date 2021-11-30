Russian Foreign Ministry: NATO tests Russia’s strength

NATO systematically tests Russia’s strength by sending naval ships and military planes towards its borders. Russia responds to these actions adequately, proportionately and with reserve, the Foreign Ministry said in a memorandum containing counter-arguments to NATO’s factsheet listing myths about Russia-NATO relations.

"Lately, we observed a significant increase in NATO’s military presence in the Black Sea region. There have been more frequent visits by naval ships carrying missiles, flights by strategic US aircraft and large-scale exercises, including unscheduled ones. Practically every week our means of objective monitoring identify more than 50 reconnaissance planes and drones flying along our borders," the Foreign Ministry said.