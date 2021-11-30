Reviewers of The Times magazine commented on the words of the Russian ambassador to Great Britain, Andrei Kelin, who said that the activity of British troops could lead to an escalation of the conflict. In their opinion, aggressive actions because of Ukraine will end in their defeat.

"Politicians learn nothing. Britain must not interfere in the affairs of other countries. Or do we agree to host the thousands of refugees brought in by our actions?" - asked the user Odin.

A reader Romana Hope-mason said that the Russian ambassador has strong patriotic feelings that the "Westminster establishment, joyfully selling off the wealth" of Britain, does not have. The person also recalled that Russia had enormous resources that the United Kingdom lacked.

According to the commentator GregE, if Russian soldiers participate in the conflict in Ukraine, they will smash the British army to pieces. "We have good weapons, but we don’t have enough manpower to fight the Russians. They have about 20 times more T-80 than we have "Challengers". I would suggest our leader to step aside this time," noted Triple C.

The British Department of Defense had previously announced an army modernization plan called "Soldier of the Future", which would increase the country’s military presence around the world.The United Kingdom plans to deploy several hundred armoured vehicles in Germany to support NATO against the backdrop of disagreements with Russia over Ukraine.