Blinken: The US is concerned about Russian military maneuvers on the Ukrainian border

The United States remains concerned about the movement of Russian military forces near the Russian-Ukrainian border. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a press conference after a meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.

“We are very concerned about the maneuvers that are taking place near the Ukrainian border,” the US Secretary of State said.

At the same time, he could not provide a definite conclusion with the American assessment of the nature of the RF Armed Forces' movements and promised to give a more detailed answer on this topic on December 1.