Pashinyan and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus hold talks in Yerevan

Photo of the press service of the Prime Minister of Armenia

Pashinyan and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus held talks in Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks in Yerevan with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, the press service of Armenian Prime Minister reported.

It says that politicians discussed issues related to the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in Brussels on December 15, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Klaar conveyed to Pashinyan the greetings of the head of the European Council Charles Michel and confirmed the readiness of the European Union to continue efforts to strengthen ties with Armenia.

In turn, Pashinyan praised the level of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union and drew attention to the high importance of the Eastern Partnership summit in the context of the development of bilateral relations.