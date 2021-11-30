Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the helicopter crash

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the crash of the State Border Service's military helicopter.

"We are extremely saddened by the news of the death of crew members as a result of the crash of the State Border Service's military helicopter at the Garageybat air training ground in the Khizi district on November 30, 2021", the message says.

"We are experiencing with you the pain of this bereavement, we share your grief, together with Mehriban xanım we express our deep condolences to you and your family. Allah rehmet elasin!" the head of state declared.

The tragedy happened this morning: at about 10:40 am (09:40 am Moscow time) a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during a training flight at the Garageybat air range. As a result, 14 people died.