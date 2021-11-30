Russia says NATO military equipment transferred to the borders

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that NATO is engaged in the transfer of military equipment, including British and American, to the Russian border.

"Significant units and military equipment of NATO countries, including American and British ones, are being deployed closer to our borders. In Ukraine itself, more and more resources are accumulated on the line of contact in Donbass, with the support of an increasing number of Western instructors", RIA Novosti quotes him.

According to the Minister, the West is provoking Kiev into anti-Russian actions, which could lead to "military adventures".

"All this creates a direct threat to the security of Russia. President Putin spoke about this at the expanded board of our ministry on November 18. And he stressed that we do not need conflicts," he said.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow would take the necessary measures to ensure the security of the country if Western countries incited Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin also commented on the situation with the transfer of NATO equipment at the forum "Russia calling!". According to him, Russia expresses concern that military exercises are held near its borders.

"The Russian Federation also has certain concerns about the fact that large-scale exercises are conducted near its borders, including unplanned ones, as it was quite recently in the Black Sea", Putin stressed.

The head of state recalled the exercises in the Black Sea, saying that bombers flew 20 km from the border, which could also carry nuclear weapons. "And all this constitutes a threat to us," the Russian leader said.