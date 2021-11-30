Prime Ministers of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova to hold talks with the leadership of the European Union

Today a meeting of the Prime Ministers of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova Irakli Garibashvili, Denis Shmygal and Natalia Gavrilitsa will take place in in Brussels. This was reported by the press service of the Moldovan government.

During the talks, the members of the "Associated Trio" will discuss opportunities for developing partnerships between states, promoting dialogue with the European Union and achievements on the European agenda.

The prime ministers will also meet with European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Parliament President David Sassoli, Georgia Online reports.