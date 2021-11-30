Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey hold a telephone conversation

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held telephone talks. This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish Foreign Minister expressed deep condolences to his Azerbaijani counterpart in connection with the crash of the State Border Service's military helicopter during training flights. In turn, Bayramov expressed gratitude to his Turkish colleague for condolences and stressed that fraternal Turkey always shares both joy and sorrow with Azerbaijan.

He further expressed his condolences in connection with the victims of the hurricane in Istanbul.