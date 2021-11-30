Validity of PCR tests reduced to two days

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova announced the need to reduce the duration of a negative PCR test for coronavirus to 48 hours.

According to her, this is necessary because of the peculiarities of the "omicron" strain of the virus, TASS reports.

It was previously reported that a new strain had been detected in southern Africa in November. It contains a large number of mutations and is considered by experts to be more dangerous than the "delta" strain.