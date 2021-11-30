Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office: external causes of Mi-17 helicopter crash excluded

The Prosecutor General's Office ruled out the external causes of the State Border Service's (SBS) helicopter crash.

"The presence of any external interference in the crash of the Mi-17 helicopter of the State Border Service is excluded," the department said.

Among the possible causes of the crash are the pilot's negligence, technical failure, and weather conditions.

Specialists have inspected the scene. " A black box helicopter is currently being examined with the assistance of a Ministry of Defence specialist", the Prosecutor General's Office added.

A helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed on Tuesday morning while landing at the Garaheybat training center, killing 14 people.