Main » News

Israeli ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over helicopter crash

Israeli ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over helicopter crash

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the crash of a military helicopter.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic helicopter crash in Khizi,” Deek tweeted.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. We convey our condolences to the people and government of Azerbaijan and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

1490 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Instagram

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars