More than 70 million Russians vaccinated against COVID-19

Number of COVID-19 patients in Russia down by 13% last week — health minister

The number of patients with the coronavirus infection in Russia went down by 13% last week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Last week, we reported that the number of patients undergoing hospital and out-patient treatment decreased by 13%," he said.

More than 70 million people in Russia have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including three million during the past week, the minister continued.

"Nearly three million people were vaccinated during past week, or some 426,000 people a day. <…> In all. More than 70 million people have been immunized against COVID-19 in Russia," he said.

Russia’s sanitary watchdog said earlier that at least 80% of the country’s adult population, or more than 90 million people, need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.