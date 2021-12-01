Russian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to military helicopter crash

The Russian Embassy expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service, according to the publication of the embassy’s account on Twitter.

"We express condolences to the families and friends of those who died in the helicopter crash of the State Border Service, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery!", the publication says.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.