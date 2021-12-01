Three Russian aircraft with humanitarian aid arrive in Kabul

All three Russian Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft, involved in delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and evacuating citizens of Russia and the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) member states, have arrived at the Kabul airport, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Some three Ilyushin Il-76 strategic airlifters of the Russian Defense Ministry have delivered humanitarian aid to the Kabul airport and are boarding evacuees for departure from Afghanistan," the statement reads.

Overall, the aircraft supplied some 36 tonnes of humanitarian aid. The health teams, which help those evacuated, a supply of drinking water and individual food rations are carried onboard.

A total of over 380 Russians, the citizens of the CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan) and Afghan students from Russian universities will be taken during the third stage of the evacuation.