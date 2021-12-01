Turkey calls on NATO to renounce sanctions against Russia

Sanctions against Russia do not solve any problems, and Turkey does not support this method, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the beginning of the second day of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga.



"Instead of sanctions, for example, we should have meaningful deterrence. What we believe in as Turkey is the right balance between deterrence and dialogue. Nobody can help Ukraine or any other country only through sanctions," Cavusoglu said.

"As Turkey, we do not believe that sanctions will solve the problems. It was applied to this or that country in the past, but it did not solve it. Sometimes we have been the subject of sanctions. Sanctions don't solve problems," Daily Sabah cited him as saying.