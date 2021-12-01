COVID-19 green passes come into force in Georgia

Covid-19 ‘green’ passes have come into force in Georgia starting today, obliging the public to present proof of vaccination, testing or recovery from Covid-19 when entering certain establishments.

The ‘green status’ are given to the following groups: fully vaccinated individuals, those who have recovered from coronavirus, those with negative PCR test certificates conducted within the last 72 hours, people with negative rapid test results conducted within the last 24 hours.

Those with COVID-19 passes will be allowed to enter various types of institutions, such as: food facilities: cafes, restaurants, bars (both open and closed spaces), cinemas, theatres, opera house, museums, concert halls, entertainment centres, casinos, the gambling business facilities, spa centres, gyms, hotels, mountain resorts.

Restaurants, cafes and bars will operate in Georgia without hourly restrictions starting today due to the introduction of the passes, Agenda.ge reported.

Available on both App Store and Google Play, the Georgia e-Health app has been designed to hold information in a format readable to relevant European Union-wide health organisation systems, by the use of QR codes.

The Georgian citizens are also able to take the green passes at justice houses.