US, France and Germany discuss JCPOA and Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Iran's nuclear program and Russia with his French, British and German counterparts in Riga, spokesperson Ned Price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, representatives of the Transatlantic Quad, in Riga, Latvia. Secretary Blinken and the Quad foreign ministers discussed the threats to Europe, including Russia’s concerning moves towards Ukraine," the statement reads.

"The Secretary and foreign ministers also discussed their concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and the effort to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as talks continue in Vienna," Price added.