Georgia reports 4,459 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,459 new cases of coronavirus, 3,957 recoveries and 65 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Overall 45,799 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

A total of, 51,321 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 32,187 of the 51,321 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,134 were PCR tests.

850,102 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia since February 26, 2020.

A total of 792,158 of the 850,102 patients have recovered, while 12,119 have died from the virus. The positivity rate of the last 14 days stands at 8.91%.

A total of 6,545 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,674 of the 6,545 patients are in critical condition. 370 of the 1,674 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

38,129 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 41,760 individuals are in self-isolation.

Overall, 1,156,998 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, while 998,613 people have been fully vaccinated.