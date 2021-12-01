Maria Zakharova comments on celebration of 30th anniversary of Russia-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, speaking to Vestnik Kavkaza, commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about the need to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Russia-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations in the coming year.



Last Friday, Vladimir Putin at the talks with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Sochi noted that next year Russia and Azerbaijan "will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. And, naturally, it is an event we should celebrate."



Maria Zakharova said that the holiday program is still being worked out. "The corresponding plans of events are being agreed, both the official part and the cultural and humanitarian events. I hope that in the near future we will give you the relevant information," he said.



The spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs drew attention to the fact that next year there will be a number of similar diplomatic holidays. "Next year will mark a number of the 30th anniversaries of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and a number of post-Soviet countries. Now the work is underway. As soon as it is confirmed, we will let you know," Maria Zakharova assured.