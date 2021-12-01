Armenia reports 502 new COVID-19 cases

Armenian health officials have recorded 502 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, saying the total number of confirmed cases rose to 339,020 as of Wednesday morning.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 43 people have died from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours. The total tally of such deaths is now 7,610.

Some 590 patients have recovered. Overall, 7,272 people have tested for the infection in the last 24 hours, it said. One person with confirmed coronavirus has died during that time span from another disease. The number of such deaths is now 1,447.

In total, 2,373,959 coronavirus tests have been administered in the country of 3 million since March 1, 2020, when the first case was detected. Since then 317,765 patients have recovered, and 12,198 patients are being treated currently at hospitals and their homes.

On November 11, the government of Armenia extended the coronavirus quarantine until June 20, 2022.