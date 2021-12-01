Russia detects 32,837 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 32,837 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,669,718 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.34%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,419 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,008 new infections in the Moscow Region and 904 infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 868 new cases were discovered in the Krasnodar Region and 741 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 1,028,367 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,226, compared to 1,229 the day before. In all, 276,419 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.86%.

Over the past 24 hours, 59 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 47 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 42 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, and 39 fatalities were recorded in the Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod Regions each.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 35,679. In all, 8,364,932 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 86.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,769 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,013 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,512 patients - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 1,101 patients - in the Krasnodar Region, and 873 patients were discharged in the Republic of Crimea.