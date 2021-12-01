Erdogan intends to discuss Ukraine with Putin in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine on December 3, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the beginning of the second day of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga.

"We are in contact with both parties. We recommend calm and de-escalation. I spoke recently with the foreign ministers of both countries, Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba. On Friday, our president will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Daily Sabah cited him as saying.

"I will see Dmytro Kuleba here today and in Stockholm tomorrow. Tomorrow in Stockholm I will also see Lavrov. So we are in contact with both parties and advise them to remain calm and de-escalate," the minister added.