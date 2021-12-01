Two Iranians die in Tbilisi due to gas leak

Two Iranian citizens have died on Shartava street in Tbilisi’s Saburtalo district allegedly due to a gas leak resulting in carbon monoxide poisoning, Tbilisi Energy gas supply company reports.

The company also says that an open-combustion water heater was installed in the apartment, the installation of which indoors is prohibited in Georgia.

"The two people lived in a rented flat which was registered as a commercial space, but which was ‘arbitrarily converted to residential," Tbilisi Energy says.

The Georgian Interior Ministry is investigating the case. Agenda.ge reported.