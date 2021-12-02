Germany mulls new COVID-19 measures

German lawmakers will discuss possible new COVID-19 measures on December 2 that could result in the closure of bars.

People who are not vaccinated or who have not recovered from COVID-19 could be allowed in grocery shops, pharmacies and other essential shops, according to Focus Online.

It comes after a top German court upheld measures imposed by the government to tackle all-time high COVID-19 infections. The Federal Constitutional Court found that a curfew and school closures were in line with the country's constitution.

Germany has faced a surge in cases, reporting more than 67,000 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday.