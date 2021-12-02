Azerbaijan elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict

Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict on November 30 for the next four years by the absolute majority of votes, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement.

According to the ministry, the election was held within the framework of the ninth meeting of the States Parties to the Second Protocol to the 1954 UNESCO Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict from November 30 to December 1, 2021.

Previously, the country was elected a member of the organization's Executive Board for 2021-2025.