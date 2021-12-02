Member of Basayev's 1999 attack on Dagestan sentenced to 25 years

Russia’s Investigative Committee says a military court has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for being a member of a group led by late Chechen separatist field commander Shamil Basayev that attacked another North Caucasus region, Dagestan.

The Investigative Committee said on December 1 that Russia’s Southern Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don had sentenced Shamil Umakhanov after finding him guilty of being a member of an illegal armed group, armed mutiny, and attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

Between 1994 and 2006, Basayev led several major attacks by Chechen insurgents against federal troops and claimed responsibility for or was blamed for a number of terrorist attacks in Russia’s North Caucasus, which includes Chechnya and several other regions.