Azerbaijan to file lawsuit against Armenia over destruction of monuments in Karabakh

Azerbaijan will file a lawsuit against Armenia over the destruction of monuments destroyed in its de-occupied territories, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said.

The minister said the lawsuit will be filed in relation to monuments considered destroyed but restorable, as well as destroyed but unrestorable.

Karimov noted that monitoring of monuments should be carried out primarily in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

"Monitoring must be carried out. It must be held not only by the Azerbaijani side, but also by international organizations... After all this evidence is collected, an appropriate lawsuit will be filed at international organizations," he added.