Georgia reports 3,731 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 3,731 new cases of coronavirus, 4,295 recoveries and 72 deaths in the past 24 hours. 45,163 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

50,626 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 31,131 of the 50,626 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,475 were PCR tests.

The country has had 853,833 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 8.78 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

796,453 of the 853,833 patients have recovered, while 12,191 have died from the virus.

6,541 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,674 of the 6,541 patients are in critical condition. 379 of the 1,674 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

37,478 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 42,319 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

1,175,379 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 1,005,740 have been completely vaccinated.