Baku hosts Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021

Azerbaijan’s ADA University is hosting the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021.

The event is being attended by the leadership and representatives of a number of international organizations, global institutions specializing in promoting peace, local government agencies and the diplomatic corps.

Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said at the forum that Azerbaijan has been waiting for 30 years for UNESCO to express its opinion on what was done regarding the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, the cultural heritage in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has been demolished and destroyed.

"We faced the phenomena of systematic destruction of our cultural heritage, and we have been waiting for 30 years for UNESCO to organize a visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, to express its opinion on what was done against the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan," the aide to the President of Azerbaijan said.

Within the framework of the forum, panel sessions will be held on the following topics: "Calls for peace and security: fostering multilateral cooperation", "How to strongly strengthen peacekeeping communities and the international peace system?" and "What can culture do for peace and peace for culture?"