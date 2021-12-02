Lavrov and Blinken hold meeting in Stockholm

Cooperation between Russia and the U.S. is important for global stability, and the sides must realize it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday.

"Despite all the difference — and they are rather deep, as was acknowledged by our leaders — it is necessary for Russia and the U.S. to carry out a responsible approach, realizing the importance of our two states for the global stability and security, including in the Euro-Atlantic region," the minister noted.

According to Lavrov, the Russian delegation "wants to make a step down the path of agreements, achieved by the leaders of Russia and the U.S. in Geneva in June" during the meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State. In particular, the foreign minister noted that a regular dialogue on strategic stability has been initiated after the Geneva summit.