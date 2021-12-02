Concert of Kremerata Baltika Orchestra took place in Baku

A concert of the Kremerata Baltika chamber orchestra took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The event was held within the framework of the "Year of Nizami Ganjavi".

At the concert, along with other wonderful works, the symphony of the Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov "Nizami" was performed.

After the program, Fuad Ibragimov wished the fans of classical music that "such events take place as often as possible." “I am infinitely happy that such a brilliant concert took place in this beautiful hall. I hope that music fans enjoyed the evening very much,” he said.

The Kremerata Baltika Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1997 by the world renowned violinist Gidon Kremer. Currently, Kremerata Baltika is one of the famous orchestras in Europe, whose concerts are held at the world's leading stages.