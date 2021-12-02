Blinken: we hope to work together with Russia to help Azerbaijan-Armenia post-war settlement

Washington hopes they can work together with Russia to make progress in the post-war settlement in the South Caucasus together with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the OSCE Session.

"In the Caucasus, we do welcome the resumption of direct dialogue between the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we urge them to make progress on humanitarian issues including detainees, demining, missing persons, with investigations of alleged human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law with the perpetrators held accountable," the diplomat noted.

"And I hope there, we can all work together including with Russia to continue to make progress," Blinken added.

"We urge all parties to resolve other outstanding issues like border delimitation and demarcation, the restoration of economic and transport links, and to continue to engage with the Minsk Group co-chairs for a lasting peaceful end to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the U.S. Secretary of State stressed.