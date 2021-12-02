Peskov announces a possible date for negotiations between Putin and Lukashenko

Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting, which may take place before the end of this year. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of the Russian state Dmitry Peskov.

“Until the end of the year it is possible,” he said, answering a corresponding question from TASS.

Earlier, the head of the Belarusian state said that at the end of the month he plans to discuss current events and plans for the coming year with Putin.