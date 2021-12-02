Popova: COVID-19 becomes a seasonal disease

Coronavirus infection began to acquire its seasonality, the chief sanitary doctor of Russia Anna Popova said.

According to her, experts already have an idea of the dynamics of the spread of COVID-19 and the connection with the seasons. "In fact, this is a seasonal rise, which we have predicted and have been observing since mid-September. And still the key word is we've predicted," she said.

Popova also noted that at the moment, humanity is not fully familiar with the coronavirus.