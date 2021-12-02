Sobyanin: the situation with COVID-19 stabilized in Moscow

The situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in Moscow has stabilized over the past week. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced this.

"The situation with the coronavirus has stabilized over the past week compared to the previous one - there were no falls or rises," he explained.

"Next week will show where are we heading to: either a slight increase or a slight decline, or the situation will stabilize," the Moscow Mayor said in an interview with "Rossiya 1", expressing hope that a sharp rise would not occur.