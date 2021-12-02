Lukashenko: Putin considers me more than a friend

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are brothers and see the world in the same way.

“I can say that Vladimir Putin considers me more than a friend, we are brothers,” he admitted.

"But seriously speaking, do you know what we have in common? We, in my opinion, it is very clear now, we see the main directions of the world and its main problems in the same way. We see this world identically," RIA Novosti quotes Lukashenko.

Further, the Belarusian leader noted that “I have become convinced of this, especially recently… I see that we look at these things in the same way, we have very good relations,” Lukashenko said.