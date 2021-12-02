Lavrov tells the United States about the consequences of Ukraine being drawn into geopolitical games

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm, said that drawing Ukraine into the US political games could have severe consequences.

"It was emphasized that ignoring Russia's legitimate concerns, drawing Ukraine into the US geopolitical games against the background of the deployment of NATO forces in close proximity to our borders will have the most serious consequences, will force us to take retaliatory measures to correct the military-strategic balance," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement .