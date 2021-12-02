Blinken: Putin and Biden will meet in the near future

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will hold direct talks in the near future.

He noted that he had a "frank" conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, and also stressed that the heads of diplomatic departments would report on its results to the leaders of Russia and the United States.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov and I had a frank conversation on various issues. We agreed to report the results to our presidents, who will have the opportunity to talk directly in the near future," RIA Novosti quoted Blinken.