US introduces sanctions against Belarus

The USA imposed sanctions on the state debt obligations of Belarus. This was reported by the US Treasury Department.

It banned American citizens from transactions with "new debt obligations issued for more than 90 days on December 2, 2021 or later by the Ministry of Finance of Belarus or the Development Bank of Belarus."

The black list includes 20 individuals and 12 companies. In particular, the sanctions affect the Beltechexport, Transaviaexport, Belarusian Potash Company, and Gardservice.

According to the US Treasury Department, "people included in the list facilitated the illegal entry of migrants into the EU, participated in the suppression of civil liberties and democracy, and supported the regime financially."

In addition, the son of Alexander Lukashenko was included in the American list. Presumably, it was the middle son, Dmitriy, reports the BBC.