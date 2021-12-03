Belarus ready to participate in restoration of Karabakh

Belarus is ready to participate in restoration work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The mentioned issue was discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE countries in Stockholm.

According to the information, the parties expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, discussed the agenda of cooperation in various fields, as well as stressed the importance of continuing interaction both in a bilateral and multilateral format.

Bayramov informed his Belarusian counterpart about the latest situation in the region, steps taken by Azerbaijan to fulfill the trilateral statement, restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories.

In turn, Makei stressed that Belarus is ready to participate in the restoration work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.