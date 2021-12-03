Georgia reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,100 new cases of coronavirus, 3,397 recoveries and 67 deaths in the past 24 hours. 45,799 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

51,749 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 31,223 of the 51,749 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,526 were PCR tests.

The country has had 857,933 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 117 medical workers, 17 pregnant women die from COVID in Georgia since virus outbreak 8.75 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 799,850 of the 857,933 patients have recovered, while 12,258 have died from the virus.

6,550 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,636 of the 6,550 patients are in critical condition. 368 of the 1,636 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

38,122 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 42,155 individuals are in self isolation.

1,175,379 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 1,005,740 have been completely vaccinated.