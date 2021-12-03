Google delays return to office over Omicron concerns

Google has again pushed back plans to draw staff back to the office amid concern over the spread of Covid-19’s Omicron variant.

The American technology group, which has over 150,000 employees across the world, will not mandate that they return to their desks in the new year.

A spokesperson from Google told Insider in an email that said that the company had always planned to be flexible with the return to the office date — with January 10 being the earliest.

Google will now wait until 2022 to assess when locations should reopen, and local conditions will play into the decision-making. US workers at Google who want to work from the office have been able to do so, per the spokesperson, Insider reported.

The move comes amid uncertainty over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with countries imposing new travel restrictions. As Insider reported earlier on Thursday, the company has also pushed back the return to offices in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.