Google delays return to office over Omicron concerns
Google has again pushed back plans to draw staff back to the office amid concern over the spread of Covid-19’s Omicron variant.
The American technology group, which has over 150,000 employees across the world, will not mandate that they return to their desks in the new year.
A spokesperson from Google told Insider in an email that said that the company had always planned to be flexible with the return to the office date — with January 10 being the earliest.
Google will now wait until 2022 to assess when locations should reopen, and local conditions will play into the decision-making. US workers at Google who want to work from the office have been able to do so, per the spokesperson, Insider reported.
The move comes amid uncertainty over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with countries imposing new travel restrictions. As Insider reported earlier on Thursday, the company has also pushed back the return to offices in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
Vestnik Kavkaza
