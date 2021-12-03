Russia records over 32,900 COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 daily cases in Russia surged by 32,930 to 9,736,037, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.34% over the past day.

In particular, in the last 24 hours, some 3,304 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Moscow, 2,609 cases of the infection were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,813 cases - in the Moscow Region, 897 cases of COVID-19 - in the Samara region, 812 cases - in the Krasnodar Region and 774 cases - in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

The number of so-called active cases, patients who are receiving treatment, declined to 1,020,549, the crisis center noted.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,304 in the last 24 hours versus 3,805 the day before, bringing the total caseload to 1,956,583.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.17%.

The number of fatalities in the Russian capital climbed by 95 over the past day against 92 a day earlier. Since the start of the pandemic, some 34,483 people (1.76% of those infected) have died due to COVID-19 in Moscow.

According to the crisis center, as many as 3,600 people were discharged from Moscow hospitals in the past 24 hours, while the total number of the COVID-19 recoveries has reached 1,783,316 since the onset of the pandemic. Currently, some 138,784 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment in the Russian capital.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia climbed by 1,217 in the past 24 hours versus 1,221 a day earlier to 278,857 deaths.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined after the end of the pandemic) stands at 2.86%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past day, some 60 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg, 54 deaths were disclosed in the Moscow Region, 40 mortalities each were registered in the Krasnodar and Voronezh Regions, 38 deaths were confirmed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 36,514. In all, 8,436,631 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 86.65% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 4,023 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 1,858 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,401 patients - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 908 patients - in the Samara Region, and 867 patients were discharged in the Republic of Crimea.