Samarkand to host session of UNWTO General Assembly in 2023

The 25th session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) will be held in 2023 in Samarkand, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Minister of Tourism and Sports Aziz Abdukhakimov said after voting at the 24th session of the UNWTO in Madrid.

"Holding the 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly in ancient Samarkand will attract more than a thousand foreign guests and bring income to the local population and artisans. In addition, holding a high-level event in Uzbekistan will undoubtedly attract the attention of the world media, which will ultimately serve to promote the country's tourism potential and attract even more tourists to our country," Abdukhakimov said.

Uzbekistan and Portugal have submitted applications to host the UNWTO General Assembly in 2023 as part of the event in Madrid. As a result of the event, Uzbekistan gained a majority of votes and it was decided to hold the next assembly in 2023 in the ancient city of Samarkand.