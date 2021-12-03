Sixty Georgians deported from Sweden and Germany

Sixty Georgian citizens were deported from Sweden and Germany, TV channel Formula reported today.

Formula TV also reported that the Georgian citizens were living in Germany and Sweden and wanted to seek asylum there.

International observer of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex, Irma Tsiramua, said that the deported citizens name poverty and health problems as the reason for leaving Georgia.

Tsiramua said that Frontex has recorded 30 cases of deportation of Georgian citizens from European countries in 2021.