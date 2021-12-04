32,974 new cases of coronavirus registered in Russia

According to the Operational Headquarters on preventing COVID-19, another 32,900 cases of the disease were registered in Russia.

“Over the past 24 hours in Russia, 32,974 cases of new coronavirus infection were confirmed in 85 regions, including 2,232 (6.8%) asymptomatic,” the headquarters informs.

Most of all new cases are registered in Moscow - 3,356, in St. Petersburg - 2,528 and in the Moscow region - 2,075. In the Krasnodar Territory there are 840 new cases, in the Stavropol Territory - 458, in Crimea - 403, in Dagestan - 164, in Adygea - 107 , in Kabardino-Balkaria - 105, in North Ossetia - 85, in Ingushetia - 87, in Karachay-Cherkessia - 78, in Chechnya - 80.

The daily increase is 0.34%, the total number of infected people in Russia reached 9,769,011 people.