Vaccinated workers in Ingushetia to be given two days off

The government of Ingushetia included in the collective agreement recommendations on dismissal from work for two days after vaccination against coronavirus of workers with the preservation of wages, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the republic reports.

"The unanimous decision was made by the trilateral commission on the regulation of social and labor relations, consisting of representatives of the regional cabinet of ministers, the association of trade union organizations, the union of industrialists and entrepreneurs of the republic at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Fursov," the statement says.