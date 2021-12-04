Moscow recalls its ambassador to Armenia

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin will be recalled to Moscow, the Armenian newspaper Hraparak reports with a reference to its sources.

The publication notes that Kopyrkin became ambassador in April 2018 in line with the law on diplomatic friendship. The employment contract with diplomats is valid for three years. Kopyrkin’s term has already expired.

According to the newspaper, if the state is satisfied with the work of its ambassador, then the agreement can be extended.