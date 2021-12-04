Ukrainian MP calls on Ukraine to make peace with Russia

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Victoria Grib called on Kyiv to improve relations with Moscow and other neighbouring countries for the future development of the state.

"Will the countries agree to fight and start a new world war over Ukraine? I'm sure they won’t,” RIA Novosti quotes her as saying.

Grib stressed that the issue with Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline clearly shows Ukraine's current place in the world arena.

“Maybe we need to turn on our brains and decide after all, what is beneficial for Ukraine? In this case, it is peace with Russia, with all our neighbors,” the deputy added.