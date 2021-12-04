Water pipeline introduced in Makhachkala to save Ak-Gel lake

The head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov took part in the commissioning of a water pipeline connecting the October Revolution Canal with the shallow Ak-Gel lake.

At the commissioning event, the head of the region noted that the work to save the lake should be carried out taking into account the opinion of the city's residents, and public control over the lawful use of the surrounding territory is also necessary.

The total length of the water supply system is almost 4,000 meters. The pipe was built on the initiative of the administration of the Leninsky district of Makhachkala and the Ak-Gel Lake Rescue Fund.